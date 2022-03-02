Folgory Coin (FLG) Achieves Market Cap of $4.55 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $4.55 million and $32,606.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00035219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00105891 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.