Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 222,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,867,352 shares.The stock last traded at $30.07 and had previously closed at $29.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

