ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ForgeRock updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,813. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORG. Mizuho decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $674,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $90,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.