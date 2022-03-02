Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

FTAI traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,270. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

