Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $108.65 on Monday. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

