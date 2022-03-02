Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Price Down 5%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.04. Approximately 3,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

