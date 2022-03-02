Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,371. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

