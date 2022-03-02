Frank Grese Sells 4,378 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Grese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88.

GPI stock opened at $181.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.26. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

