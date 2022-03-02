Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.
Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
