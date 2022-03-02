Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, an increase of 218.7% from the January 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 29.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,820.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after buying an additional 128,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

