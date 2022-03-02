Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $12,490.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $12,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ULCC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,413. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $48,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $11,520,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.