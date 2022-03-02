FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.21. Approximately 17,771 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.