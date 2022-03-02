fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). fuboTV reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 30.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.38. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

