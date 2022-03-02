FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 439.3% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FUJIY opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
