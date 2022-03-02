Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 426,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,936. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $122.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

