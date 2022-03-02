Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 747.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,575 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

