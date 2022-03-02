Fulton Bank N.A. Has $593,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535,601 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,582,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,436,000 after purchasing an additional 217,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

