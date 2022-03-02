Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $284.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.02 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

