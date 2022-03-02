Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,109 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 303.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.1% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,866,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $291.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.33 and a 200 day moving average of $335.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

