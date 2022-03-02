Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 13,131 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,131 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

