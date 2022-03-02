Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,543. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51.

