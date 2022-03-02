Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

CLMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of CLMT stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 261,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,935. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.