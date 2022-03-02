Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 100,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 70,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,944,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Barclays cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

