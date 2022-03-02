FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FVCB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 20,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,288. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.31.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,813 shares of company stock valued at $643,595. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

