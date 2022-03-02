FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Raised by Analyst

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.54.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.61. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.70 and a 1-year high of C$33.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

