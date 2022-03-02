FY2022 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $4.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $33.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.