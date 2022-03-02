FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Taseko Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$3.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$46,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,693,283.75. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,743,278.72. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 678,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,368.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

