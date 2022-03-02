FY2023 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Lowered by Truist Financial (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 251,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,921,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 290,166 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,608,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 573,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 153,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

