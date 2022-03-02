FY2024 EPS Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Decreased by Analyst

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NanoXplore in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.
GRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.26 million.
About NanoXplore (Get Rating)
Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments-Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies-provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of its customers around the world.
Read More
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.