FY2024 EPS Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Decreased by Analyst

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NanoXplore in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

GRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

TSE:GRA opened at C$4.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.38. The stock has a market cap of C$682.50 million and a P/E ratio of -39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$9.03.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.26 million.

About NanoXplore (Get Rating)

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments-Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies-provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of its customers around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.