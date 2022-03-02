Fyooz Trading Up 32.8% Over Last Week (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $102,801.44 and approximately $132,061.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00034691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00105282 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

