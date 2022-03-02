Gaia, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gaia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gaia by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

