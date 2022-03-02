Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.