Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.