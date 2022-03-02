Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

NYSE GRMN traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $144.30. Garmin has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after buying an additional 97,956 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

