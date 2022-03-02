GATX (NYSE:GATX) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.97

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.97 and last traded at $107.97, with a volume of 141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.74.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,014 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

