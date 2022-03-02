Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GMTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.17.
NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Gemini Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.