Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GMTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 165,510 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

