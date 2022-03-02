Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

