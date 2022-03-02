Gena L. Ashe Sells 3,527 Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Stock

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. 786,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

