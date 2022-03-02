Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $19.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,012 shares of company stock worth $631,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

