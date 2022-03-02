General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Lowered by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in General Dynamics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 61.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

GD opened at $233.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.33 and a 200-day moving average of $204.51. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $163.12 and a 52-week high of $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

