General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.18. 213,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,664. General Electric has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

