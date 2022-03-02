General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 6.6% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

Shares of GE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 48,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

