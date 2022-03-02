Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 975,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,493,525 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

