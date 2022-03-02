Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at $373,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $465,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $739.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $425,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

