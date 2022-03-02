Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) by 429.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Therapeutics were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,020,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,320,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,839,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,865,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.