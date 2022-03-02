Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 524,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a PE ratio of -659.00 and a beta of 1.08. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

