Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 604,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 126,453 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $716.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.30. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

