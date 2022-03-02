Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 1,030,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gerdau by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gerdau by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter.

Gerdau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.