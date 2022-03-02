Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shot up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.49. 150,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,772,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEVO. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $725.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.
About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.
