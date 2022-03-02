Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) & Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Head to Head Review

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gilat Satellite Networks and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks -1.22% 0.41% 0.26% Blonder Tongue Laboratories -8.71% -56.15% -12.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $218.82 million 2.19 -$2.68 million ($0.05) -169.17 Blonder Tongue Laboratories $16.38 million 0.43 -$7.47 million ($0.18) -3.17

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Gilat Satellite Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blonder Tongue Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions. The Mobility Solutions segment provides advanced on-the-move satellite communications equipment, systems, and solutions, including airborne, maritime and ground-mobile satellite systems and solutions. The Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segment provides network infrastructure construction of the fiber and microwave network of PRONATEL in Peru. The company was founded by Yoel Gat, Gideon Kaplan, Amiram Levinberg, Joshua Levinberg, and Shlomo Tirosh in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.