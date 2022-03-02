Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the January 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ GLEE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Gladstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,367,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gladstone Acquisition by 2,950.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 578,360 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,962,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,166,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

